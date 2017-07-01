× Missing child in Tennessee may have Colorado connection

A missing child alert regarding a boy in Tennessee may have Colorado connections but it’s unclear if the child could be back in the state.

According to the alert, 2-year-old Jeremiah Frazier went missing from Beldsoe County in Tennessee.

Jeremiah’s father, Adam Frazier, says he has emergency custody of the child and last saw his son over two months ago.

Frazier said his son was last seen with the boy’s mother, Gracie Frazier.

We cannot confirm that the child was illegally taken from Colorado but the alert confirms that the boy is believed to be with his mother.

According to Adam Frazier, the boy’s mother also left with her three other children in a 2004 Volvo XC90 with a tag number of U0421A.

If you see Jeremiah or his mother, contact police at 423-447-5555.