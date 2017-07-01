× Larimer County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills suspect following chase

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect who was shot following a chase involving Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies Friday night has died.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said deputies began chasing a vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. that was reported stolen out of Fort Collins.

“The suspect vehicle crashed in a field near the intersection of Highway 392 and County Road 9 and the suspect fled on foot in the field. Deputies pursued the suspect on foot during which one deputy fired [a] weapon,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

The man was struck and he was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies where he was pronounced dead.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation.

This was one of three officer-involved shootings along the Front Range Friday in which the suspect died. One happened after a carjacking and high speed chase in Denver Friday morning. The other happened at an apartment complex in Westminster Friday night.

