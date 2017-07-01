Injured hiker in Telluride transported to hospital by medical helicopter

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Officials from San Miguel County Sheriff’s Deputies and Search and Rescue responded to a report of an injured female hiker who fell and slid an estimated 75 yards down a snow field while hiking the Wasatch trail in Telluride Saturday.

A 64-year-old California woman was hiking the Wasatch trail with her husband and their dog. The man told Deputies that his wife fell while crossing an icy snowfield and slid down, landing in snow below.

Telluride EMS was paged just after 11 a.m. and a Careflight medical helicopter was launched out of Montrose.

The helicopter was able to safely land in a level field near Revelation Bowl and extricate the woman who was then flown to St. Mary’s Hosptial in Grand Junction.

She suffered multiple traumatic injuries but are believed to be non-life threatening.

Incident Commander Deputy Chris White said, “Hikers and backcountry enthusiasts need to be aware that with above average snow last winter, there are steep, icy snowfields across trails above timberline. Hikers should bring appropriate gear to cross and consider alternate routes if skill level is not adequate for the terrain.”