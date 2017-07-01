× Cosplay world record attempt at Denver Comic Con

DENVER – If you have ever wanted to leave your mark on history by breaking a world record, you have the chance to set one on Sunday.

Denver Comic Con organizers are trying to break the record for the largest gathering of costumed, comic characters.

It’s easy, all you have to do is line up outside the Bellco Theater at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Make sure you check in, grab a wrist band from organizers and DON’T forget your costume!

“The Guinness Book of World Records is in the business of being precise, so we must be precise as well,” Denver Comic Con posted.

They have a more detailed list of instructions posted on their website.