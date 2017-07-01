Fireworks: Check a schedule of shows & share your photos

9 and 14-year-old missing; Last seen Friday at Evans Park in Elbert County

Posted 9:39 am, July 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:05AM, July 1, 2017

McKayla Jackson, left, and Jordan Jackson

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement in Elbert County issued an alert about two children who have been missing since Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Jordan Jackson and his 9-year-old sister McKayla Jackson. McKayla has functional autism. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said they are treating the disappearance as a runaway situation.

The two were last seen together at Evans Park in Elizabeth at about 2 p.m.

“The two were last seen together at the park, and possibly left in a dark colored Honda sedan, westbound on Highway 86. The sedan was described as having tinted windows and dark colored rims,” a statement from the Elbert County Sheriff’s office said.

Jordan has the following description:

  • Black male
  • 5’2″ tall
  • 95 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wearing jeans, black hi-top shoes, unknown color shirt

McKayla Jackson:

  • Black female
  • 4’10” tall
  • 120 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wearing jeans. No other clothing description.

 