9 and 14-year-old missing; Last seen Friday at Evans Park in Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement in Elbert County issued an alert about two children who have been missing since Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Jordan Jackson and his 9-year-old sister McKayla Jackson. McKayla has functional autism. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said they are treating the disappearance as a runaway situation.

The two were last seen together at Evans Park in Elizabeth at about 2 p.m.

“The two were last seen together at the park, and possibly left in a dark colored Honda sedan, westbound on Highway 86. The sedan was described as having tinted windows and dark colored rims,” a statement from the Elbert County Sheriff’s office said.

Jordan has the following description:

Black male

5’2″ tall

95 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wearing jeans, black hi-top shoes, unknown color shirt

McKayla Jackson: