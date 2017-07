× 2 men shot, 1 killed at 29th and York in Denver

DENVER — Two people were shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning. One of them later died according to Denver police.

Officers responded to East 29th Avenue and York Street where they found two gunshot victims.

Investigators had not released any suspect information yet.

They said the investigation was ongoing.

We will update this story as we get new information.