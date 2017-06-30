× Woman whose home burned in Lightner Creek Fire doesn’t know how it started

DURANGO, Colo. — Officials said firefighters kept the Lightner Creek Fire west of Durango from growing on Friday. It had consumed more than 360 acres and was 20% contained.

Christine Polinsky says she is the owner of the only home to burn in the Lightner Creek Fire.

She says she only left her home for a short while Wednesday, and when she came back to her property the house was in flames.

She has no idea what started the fire.

People in about 170 homes were evacuated. Most of them remained out of their homes.

A community meeting was held Friday night in which fire managers updated residents about the situation and what will happen in the coming days.

Gov. John Hickenlooper declared a disaster emergency on Thursday to help deploy resources to the Lightner Creek Fire burning west of Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The fire started at a home Wednesday afternoon north of Highway 160, then spread. The home was destroyed.

Officials said Thursday night the fire had grown to about 362 acres and was 20 percent contained. Firefighters are being hampered by hot, dry, windy conditions.

Officials said no new structures are being threatened, and there have been no injuries or fatalities.

The state’s multimission aircraft has been deployed to help in the firefighting effort. Hickenlooper’s declaration also includes having the Colorado National Guard to deploy to provide support if requested.

Evacuation orders remained in place for 170 homes, officials said.

All residents on County Road 207 north of the intersection of County Road 207/208;

All residents on County Road 206, with the exception of the Westwood Apartments, at the intersection of County Road 206 and Highway 160;

All residents on County Road 208;

The Twin Buttes subdivision;

Animas High School;

All recreation trails in the Test Tracks west of downtown Durango are closed, including Hogsback, Leydon and Hidden Valley trails.

About 100 guests were evacuated from the Lightner Creek Campground.

The evacuation center for people and their pets was moved from the La Plata County Fairgrounds to Escalante Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

A community hotline for the fire was established at 970-385-8700.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.