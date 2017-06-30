U.S. Postal Service open Monday, closed Tuesday for holiday

WASHINGTON — While many will have a three- or four-day weekend for the Independence Day holiday, the United States Postal Service will still be hard at work.

Normal retail and delivery operations will continue on Monday. Post office locations will be closed to observe the holiday Tuesday before resuming operations on Wednesday.

The U.S. Postal Service has also introduced a program for residents to “preview” incoming mail.

The USPS said Informed Delivery is helpful for people who are going out of town or are expecting mail over a holiday.

By signing up Informed Delivery, black and white images of actual letter-sized mail pieces, processed by sorting equipment, will be provided each morning.

Currently, flat-sized pieces and magazines are not included in the service. Images can be viewed on the USPS website or in an email.