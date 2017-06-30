× Suspect in homicide of 4-year-old to undergo competency evaluation

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A competency evaluation was ordered Thursday for 25-year-old Emanuel Doll, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy in Broomfield.

A preliminary hearing set for July 14 was vacated by 17th Judicial District Judge Mark Warner. A review of the competency evaluation was set for Sept. 7.

Warner’s ruling came after defense attorneys filed a motion under seal on June 23.

Doll is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 4-year-Jace Emanuel Higginbotham.

The first charge alleges the crime was deliberate and committed with intent. The second specifies the suspect killed a child younger than 12 years old when the person was in a position of trust with the victim.

Doll was arrested April 17 after police responded to a home in the 4200 block of West 136th Avenue. The first 911 call was a hang-up and the second was a request for emergency medical assistance.

Investigators say Doll killed his twin sister’s son with an ax at their father’s home. When medics arrived they found the boy with a “massive amount of trauma” in the basement of the home.

According to court documents, Doll’s parents picked up their 4-year-old grandson so their daughter could go to nursing school.

Back at the house, the boy was on the couch playing on an iPad when his uncle asked the boy to come to the basement with him.

Not long after that, the grandmother heard loud noises and yelled to her son asking what it was.

Doll told her it was nothing. Then a few minutes later, he came upstairs and went out the back door.

The grandmother went to the basement and found the 4-year-old dead on the floor with blood everywhere and an ax nearby, according to court documents.

Police found Emanuel Doll in the backyard and took him into custody.

Doll could go to prison for the rest of his life. He also potentially faces the death penalty.