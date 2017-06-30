It's Fitness Friday so Joana collected some of her favorite fitness finds for the summer heat. The Recoup Cold Massage Roller that cools while massaging. The Healthy Back Bag, and ergonomically designed bag that takes the weight off shoulders and backs. The Jelly bag and shoes from Carmen Sol, great for the pool and life. The Beckmann Backpack, great for saving kids backs with the latest safety features. The FourPoints Nutrition Bars are now available at REI. Made strictly of super foods. And the Purequosa spray gets rid of stink and bacteria when you aren't able to shower after a workout.
Summer fitness products
-
SOYBU Fitness Wear
-
Debunking Weight Loss Myths
-
Hilton Launches New Fitness Rooms
-
Denver Fitness Week is back
-
Denver Salvation Army looking for a few good bags
-
-
Yoga camps at Chautauqua Park
-
Earth Day Fun Run Clean Up
-
Avoiding back pain while doing yard work
-
Fitness Classes for Mom
-
Title Nine takes you into the summer
-
-
What is Eco Fashion?
-
Take 10 Years Off Your Skin at Skin Secrets MedSpa
-
Skin Secrets’ Steals of the Month