Summer fitness products

It's Fitness Friday so Joana collected some of her favorite fitness finds for the summer heat. The Recoup Cold Massage Roller that cools while massaging. The Healthy Back Bag, and ergonomically designed bag that takes the weight off shoulders and backs. The Jelly bag and shoes from Carmen Sol, great for the pool and life. The Beckmann Backpack, great for saving kids backs with the latest safety features. The FourPoints Nutrition Bars are now available at REI. Made strictly of super foods. And the Purequosa spray gets rid of stink and bacteria when you aren't able to shower after a workout.