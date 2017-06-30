Small plane crashes on California freeway; injuries reported

IRVINE, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport on Friday morning, forcing closure of the freeway in both directions, according to KTLA.
The Cessna 310 aircraft landed on the freeway short of the runway at 9:35 a.m, the Santa Ana airport said. The airfield is closed to arrivals, but departures are not affected.
Video recorded from a vehicle on the freeway showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage, with flames rising in the area of the center divider. Debris was all over the freeway.
Two people were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz.