EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Greater Eagle Fire Protection responded to a single airplane crash near Costco in Eagle County Friday afternoon.

Crews responding to a single airplane crash near Costco. Please AVOID area and expect delays#BREAKING @EagleCountySO @townofgypsum1 — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) June 30, 2017

The department first tweeted about the crash at 12:43 p.m. and advised drivers to avoid the area. Delays are expected.

Officials also said the plane is a “smaller Cessna style aircraft.”

Initial report is that this is a smaller Cessna style aircraft. — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) June 30, 2017

No details regarding the condition of people in the aircraft have been released.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated as details become available.