Person extricated after vehicle gets pinned under RTD light rail train

DENVER — One person was extricated after a vehicle got pinned under an RTD light rail train during a collision on Friday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at Welton Street and Park Avenue West, the Denver Police Department said.

One other person suffered minor injuries and firefighters said the extricated person was “doing well.”

Park Ave and Welton, car pinned between light rail and pole, extricating one party now, DFD all hands working. pic.twitter.com/sZunr9rBDX — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 30, 2017

Park Ave and Welton update, 1 minor injury on train, 1 party in vehicle, party is ok and talking to us as we extricate. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 30, 2017

Park Ave and Welton update, party extricated from car and doing well. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 30, 2017

Park Ave and Welton, more pics pic.twitter.com/wQftCFu9yS — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 30, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

RTD said D Line trains will experience lengthy delays until about 10:30 a.m. Minor delays are possible on the F and H lines, the transit agency said.