Person extricated after vehicle gets pinned under RTD light rail train

DENVER — One person was extricated after a vehicle got pinned under an RTD light rail train during a collision on Friday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.
The crash happened before 9 a.m. at Welton Street and Park Avenue West, the Denver Police Department said.
One other person suffered minor injuries and firefighters said the extricated person was “doing well.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
RTD said D Line trains will experience lengthy delays until about 10:30 a.m. Minor delays are possible on the F and H lines, the transit agency said.
39.750676 -104.982091