Report of fire leads to marijuana bust in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Smoke billowing from a home led to a marijuana bust in Monument on Wednesday.

The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department responded to a report of a fire when a caller nearby saw smoke.

A crew showed up to the house at 2022 Coyote Valley Ct. and found food burning on the stove.

While looking around, firefighters found a large amount of marijuana plants growing inside the home.

Police returned to the residence on Thursday afternoon to talk with the occupants. During an interview, one of the people involved couldn’t provide documentation that would allow the plants to be grown in the home.

Once a search warrant was obtained, police returned and found about 153 marijuana plants, 289 clones and necessary equipment to grow the plants.

Officials say several rooms in the home had been converted into rooms where the plants could thrive.

The plants and clones were seized and removed.

The homeowners Wei Lin was charged with offenses relating to marijuana and unlawful cultivation. Fang Qin Liu was charged with accessory to a crime.