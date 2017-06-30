Questions over lawmaker office space raised after protesters arrested outside Sen. Gardner’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- They are some of the most compelling images we have seen since the start of the health care debate. Ten mostly disabled protesters were arrested outside Senator Cory Gardner's office in Denver Thursday night.

According to Gardner's office, while a representative of the senator signed the complaint asking for police assistance, they did so after several businesses in the building complained.

"I'm going to fight it, I think I have the right to assemble in a public location like the senator's office," Carrie Lucas, who was one the ten arrested Thursday said.

Lucas making the case since taxpayers pay for Senator Gardner's office space, she should be able to access it.

"I'm willing to go back to his office I don't know if they'll let us back inside but we'll certainly be back outside," Lucas added.

Unlike Senator Michael Bennet who has a less corporate office building near the capitol, Gardner's office is in a downtown skyscraper with other clients such as Halibarton and Chase.

Lucas was not booked in the county jail because she is on a ventilator. But the other nine protesters remained in custody until at least 5 p.m. Friday.

It was not immediately clear when the nine would be released although deputies suggested Saturday morning at the latest.

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George reached out to Sen. Gardner's office for aN interview but that request was denied.

Gardner did previously issue a statement available here.