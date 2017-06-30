× Police shoot, kill suspect at Westminster apartment complex

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police shot and killed a suspect in a Westminster apartment complex Friday night.

Westminster police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke said it happened at about 6:40 p.m. at the Hidden Lake apartments in the 3700 block of West 68th Avenue. That’s at Lowell Boulevard and 68th.

Officers were looking for a suspect who had active warrants for his arrest. They did not find that subject.

“As they were checking the area, they saw another suspect who was known to have several warrants for his arrest,” Spottke said. “When officers attempted to contact the suspect, he ran to a car in an attempt to get away. As the officers approached the car the suspect displayed a weapon. Several officers fired at the suspect, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Spottke said the suspect who died was a white male. She did not have any other information about him.

No one else was injured.

Police did not release any other information about what led to the shooting during the early stages of their investigation.