One killed, one injured in officer-involved shooting after carjacking, chase

DENVER -- One person was killed and another was injured in an officer-involved shooting after a carjacking and high-speed chase early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The carjacking took place at an unknown location in Littleton just after midnight, police said. The carjacking victim called 911 and officers spotted the vehicle soon thereafter.

Officers from the Littleton Police Department pursued the vehicle northbound on Santa Fe Drive where officers and officers the Englewood Police Department joined when the chase entered the city.

A Denver police spokeswoman said shots were fired from the suspect vehicle and officers returned fire.

The suspect vehicle crashed at West Louisiana Avenue and South Bannock Street where more shots were fired.

No officers were hit, but one suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The names, ages and gender of the suspects were not released.

Officers from the Littleton and Englewood police departments were involved in the shooting. Because the scene ended in Denver, the Denver Police Department will lead the investigation.

Northbound Santa Fe Drive was closed between West Iowa Avenue and West Mississippi Avenue. And eastbound Mississippi was closed at Santa Fe.

Alternate routes are advised, including taking West Evans Avenue from Santa Fe to Broadway.

The roads are expected to be closed until midmorning for the investigation, police said.