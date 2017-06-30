New battery promises to revolutionize cell phones and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Build a better cell phone battery and the world will beat a path to your door.

No, Ralph Waldo Emerson didn't say that, but Amy Prieto hopes it's true because that's exactly what she says she's done, "We are building a better battery that we hope will have impact in many different kinds of applications," she said.

In addition to being a full time professor at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Prieto is CEO and founder of Prieto Battery. "Our battery is based on the same kind of chemistry as the battery you have in your cell phone or lap top but it is put together in a very new way."

Thinner, smaller and shapeable, "We've made batteries that can conform to your wrist, that could be ring shaped," she adds.

Currently, a small team of scientists, just a few miles west of CSU, are working on the next evolution of batteries. According to the Consumer Technology Association wholesale revenues from batteries last year were $6.6 billion. Batteries are big business.

Prieto hopes her batteries make a big splash in the industry. Intel Corporation and Stanley Black & Decker hopes so, too. They have invested in Prieto Battery and will have exclusive rights to production, distribution and sales in 2018.