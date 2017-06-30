× Marijuana use at some businesses allowed in Denver

DENVER — The city of Denver has adopted new rules and regulations regarding cannabis consumption at businesses and special events.

The most notable rules ban businesses that sell cannabis or alcohol from allowing patrons to use marijuana on the property. Businesses cannot be in a “residential zone,” and they must be at least 1,000 feet from a school. The city’s full rules and regulations are listed here.

In November 2016 Denver voters approved Initiative 300, granting businesses the ability to apply for a permit to allow for adult marijuana consumption in designated areas. Since then, Denver Excise & Licenses has led the rule-making process to establish a regulatory structure for businesses that wish to pursue this new license.

Excise & Licenses convened the Social Consumption Advisory Committee (SCAC), which met six times in early 2017 to study and make recommendations on potential rules and regulations. The SCAC was a diverse group of city, community, business and public health representatives, and other stakeholders.

“I cannot thank the committee enough for all of their hard work,” said Ashley Kilroy, Executive Director of Denver Excise & Licenses. “The process led to a set of rules and regulations that balance and reflect the questions and concerns of the community, and meet the intent of I-300 by providing places for people to consume cannabis socially.”

With rules now adopted, Excise & Licenses is working on adding the permits to its licensing platform. The department intends to begin accepting applications by Aug. 31.