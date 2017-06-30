Man found dead at Big Bunny motel identified; death investigated as homicide

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was found dead in a room at the Big Bunny motel has been identified and an investigation into the death has led detectives to believe it’s likely a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said Friday.

Police were called to the motel at 6218 W. Colfax Ave. just after 10 a.m. Thursday after the man’s body was found by a maintenance worker.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Jesse Alton Clarence Robinson, suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation convinced detectives that Robinson’s death was most likely the result of a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office to provide further details into the death and assistance in identifying any suspects.

People who live in or frequent the area are being interviewed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7111 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.