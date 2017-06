Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've been telling you about a pretty awesome contest we launched with Sony called... 'from Local Hero to Super Hero'.

Yesterday, we surprised our local hero, Lacy McDonald. He served for thirteen years in the military and then came home to focus on his community.

He runs Project Exodus. Last night, Lacy and the kids got the Hollywood treatment.

Limos, a red carpet, his own medal and their own screening of the new Spiderman Homecoming movie. Check it out!