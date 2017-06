Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you want to impress all your friends at your 4th of July picnic. Study this next segment where attorney Phil Harding of Harding and Associates breaks down the Bill of Rights and makes it easy to understand.

If you have any legal questions for Phil, he wants to hear from you. Just submit your question on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you'd like to reach Harding & Associates directly, all (303)762-9500, or visit them online at HLaw.org.