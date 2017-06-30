× Illegal marijuana grow may have sparked fire in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — An illegal marijuana grow is believed to have sparked a fire at a home in Fountain on Friday.

According to the Fountain Police Department, officers responded to 779 Creekfront Drive at about 7:00 a.m. to help with an electrical fire.

Smoke was visible and coming from inside the home. Officers found over 100 marijuana plants and say the electrical wiring may have been tampered with in order to help grow the plants.

The Metro Vice Narcotics Unit was called to assist with the investigation.

The identity of the homeowner has not been released and police haven’t said whether charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.