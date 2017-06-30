How to make some of your favorite side dishes in the Crock Pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori Dostaler, the creator of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us some how to make beens and corn on the cob in the crock pot.

Cooking beans and corn on the cob in the crock pot

Detailed List of Props:

What You'll Need

6 to 8 strips bacon, cut in 1/2- to 1-inch pieces

3 cans (16 ounces each) baked pork and beans

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 cup ketchup, or use part barbecue sauce

Fry the bacon or bake it until crisp; drain well on paper towels. Combine the cooked and drained bacon with the remaining ingredients in the slow cooker. Stir to blend. Cover and cook on LOW for 4 to 5 hours or on HIGH for about 2 hours.

Tips and Variations