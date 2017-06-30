How to make some of your favorite side dishes in the Crock Pot

Lori Dostaler, the creator of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us some how to make beens and corn on the cob in the crock pot.
Cooking beans and corn on the cob in the crock pot
What You'll Need
- 6 to 8 strips bacon, cut in 1/2- to 1-inch pieces
- 3 cans (16 ounces each) baked pork and beans
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/2 cup ketchup, or use part barbecue sauce
- Fry the bacon or bake it until crisp; drain well on paper towels.
- Combine the cooked and drained bacon with the remaining ingredients in the slow cooker. Stir to blend.
- Cover and cook on LOW for 4 to 5 hours or on HIGH for about 2 hours.
Tips and Variations
- With Onion: Add about 1/2 to 1 cup of diced raw onions to the dish. Or saute the onion in a skillet in about 1 tablespoon of vegetable over medium heat until browned. Add the onions to the beans.
- With Peppers: Add about 1/2 cup of green or red bell pepper to the beans or a combination of both.
- With Sausage: In a large skillet over medium heat, brown 1/2 to 1 pound of ground bulk sausage; drain well and then add to the beans.
- With Ground Beef: In a large skillet over medium heat, saute 1 pound of ground beef until browned. Drain well and add to the beans.
- With Ham: Add 1 to 2 cups of diced cooked ham to the beans.
- Extra Spicy: Add 1 tablespoon of chili powder, a few tablespoons of minced jalapeno peppers, and 1 teaspoon (or more) of crushed red pepper flakes.
- With Pineapple: Add two 8-ounce cans of pineapple tidbits (drained) to the beans along with 1/2 cup of bell peppers and 1 cup of onion. Use barbecue sauce instead of tomato ketchup.