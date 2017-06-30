Former Broncos tight end Mitchell Henry dies of leukemia at 24

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos tight end Mitchell Henry, who was with the team for five weeks during the Super Bowl-winning season in 2015, died Friday after a battle with leukemia. He was 24.

Henry spent two seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Broncos and Baltimore Ravens after being undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2015.

In December, a cancerous mass was found by doctors in Henry’s chest.

We're saddened with the passing of Mitchell Henry (TE in 2015), who fought a courageous battle with cancer. Our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/qVrQ00A3RU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 30, 2017

“It is with great sadness that we learned of Mitchell’s passing this morning,” Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart said in a statement.

“Mitchell was as committed to his teammates, his University, his friends and his family as anyone you will ever find, and we were so fortunate to have him as part of our Hilltopper family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his lovely wife Madison, and all of those who were blessed to have known Mitchell.”

Former Western Kentucky quarterback Brandon Doughty posted a statement about Henry on Twitter.

My letter to my dear friend @mitchhenry85. RIP Mitchell Henry pic.twitter.com/3WARDHkItR — Brandon Doughty (@brandondoughty) June 30, 2017

The Broncos claimed Henry off waivers before the 2015 opener. He played in two regular-season games before being waived in October.

Henry posted a statement on Twitter in May asking for prayers as he fought leukemia.