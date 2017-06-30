Food Truck Friday: Peaceful Creations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peaceful Creations is a groovy 1974 VW Ice cream Bus serving tasty sundae concoctions named after icons who famously supported world peace. She sells delicious hand scooped ice cream sundaes named after peaceful icons including The Lennon, The Malala, The Gandhi, The Dalai Lama, the MLK Jr., and The Nelson Mandela with a variety of yummy toppings. This bus was created to spread peace and happiness through enlightenment of worldly peaceful legends and tasty delicious ice cream sundaes from an authentic hippy vw bus! For each peaceful sundae she includes pictures and famous quotes of each icon representing how they brought greater peace and love to our world. This inspires and reminds people that see and experience this bus and taste its delicious ice cream to practice more love, peace, and happiness with one another.

The MLK Jr. : Martin Luther King, Jr. became the predominant leader in the Civil Rights Movement to end racial segregation and discrimination in America during the 1950s and 1960s and a leading spokesperson for nonviolent methods of achieving social change.

1 scoop of chocolate ice cream and 1 scoop of vanilla topped with Oreos, whip cream, and chocolate sauce

The Dalai Lama: Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has encouraged people to spread the message of love and peace as violence and hatred only leads to the path of destruction.

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with crushed Butterfinger, peanuts, and caramel

The Malala: At eleven years of age Malala Yousafzai fought for girls' right to education. After having suffered an attack on her life by Taliban gunmen in 2012, she has continued her struggle and become a leading advocate of girls' rights.

2 scoops of strawberry ice cream topped with crushed Kit Kat bars, sprinklers, and chocolate sauce

The Nelson Mandela: After 27 years in prison Nelson Mandela was freed in 1990 and negotiated the end of apartheid in South Africa bringing peace to a racially divided country and leading the fight for human rights around the world.

2 scoops of chocolate ice cream topped with crushed Oreos, chocolate chip cookies, and caramel sauce

The Lennon: John Lennon taught us to stand up for what we believe in and dream big. He protested for peace, and many people listened. He peacefully protested with the anti-war movement as well as Native and African-American rights while demonstrating a deepening interest in feminism.

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, caramel, and chocolate sauce

The Gandhi: The one who freed an entire country with his peaceful movement. He led India’s independence movement without any violence involved.

2 scoops of chocolate ice cream topped with crushed Heath bar, peanuts, and caramel sauce