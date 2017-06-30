Difference in allergy medicines

Watch live: ‘Everyday’
Posted 10:06 am, June 30, 2017

Do you suffer with allergies? Whether they're seasonal, year-round, or food/pet related, they're constantly haunting your every move. That's why it's important to find the right medication for your pesky allergies. Pharmacist Gina Moore from the CU Skaggs School of Pharmacy explains the difference in the medicines.