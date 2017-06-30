Denver firefighters rescue man stuck in storm drain on I-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man was stuck in a storm drain on northbound I-25 at 20th Street Friday evening according to the Denver Fire Department.

A large number of first responders worked to rescue him.

Several lanes of northbound I-25 were blocked during the operation.

Firefighters opened the grate covering the drain and eventually helped him out. He was put on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. His condition was not immediately known.

Denver police did not know how the man got in the drain.

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get more information.