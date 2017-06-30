Demonstrators await release of protesters taken to jail after sit-in at Sen. Gardner’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Nine health care protesters removed from Sen. Cory Gardner's office Thursday evening and taken to Denver jail, were still in the jail late Friday night.

We showed you the video of their arrests Thursday night.

They spent nearly 60 hours in the senator's office, demanding that he vote 'no' on the health care bill the Senate is working on.

Thirty hours later, they were still in jail and a group of demonstrators was outside the jail in downtown Denver waiting for their release.

The sheriff, Patrick Firman, came out to talk to the crowd about the situation late Friday night.

He said it's a long process that takes some time and they ran into some issues at the jail Thursday and Friday nights. More than 60 people were already in intake before the arrested protesters arrived Thursday night. Then the computer system crashed Friday - twice. That slowed the processing of the protesters and their release.

They were expected to be released sometime overnight into Saturday morning.