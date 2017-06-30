Common problem can slow down hail damage repairs to homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is summer but the remnants of that huge hailstorm in May are still causing headaches for those hit hard in Northwest Denver.

Homeowners need to avoid a common misunderstanding that can stall efforts to repair damage.

Callie Smith-Gallegos called the Problem Solvers when an issue with her mortgage company stalled her roof repair project, the last thing she expected, or needed, after hail ripped apart the exterior of her home. “Our entire carport is gone.”

Gallegos hired Citywide Roofing and Exteriors on June 2nd after getting several positive recommendations from friends.

The Problem Solvers learned that Gallegos’s mortgage company was holding up the check needed for the job.

Citywide Roofing and Exteriors is in excellent standing with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

It turns out that confusion stemming from several companies working together can very often cause tie-ups. Gallegos says she will stick with Citywide Roofing and Exteriors and looks forward to the job being finished.

Jeffrey Hillyer, the company’s owner, issued this statement to FOX31 saying, “I feel that there was a problem with the communication of who was responsible for what. When dealing with the insurance company the mortgage company, and the people involved with completing this process, there was definitely a breakdown with the communication between all parties. We have since spoken with Mrs. Smith and we have agreed to move forward with the work. I truly regret if we caused anyone any unnecessary inconvenience. As owner of Citywide Roofing & Exteriors, I work very hard to ensure that our employees are offering the very best service possible to our customers, and that we do what we say we are going to do. Customer satisfaction is a priority for me.”

Experts say any roofing company can fall victim to complications involving “red tape” when it comes to insurance claims.

To speed along any type of repair job after a claim is made, homeowners should stay in constant communication with the insurance, mortgage and roofing company to get a realistic idea of how long it will likely take to have hail damage repaired.