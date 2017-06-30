Cities, counties across Colorado set fire restrictions days before 4th of July

Several cities and counties across Colorado have issued Stage I fire restrictions just days ahead of the July 4 holiday.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, fire restrictions come in different stages and become more prohibitive with each stage.

Most forests begin by implementing a Stage I Restriction and if conditions worsen, Stage II is implemented.

There is no”Stage III” when conditions worsen further. Instead, a forest closure is usually the next step which means the public is not allowed to enter the boundaries of the national forest due to the danger.

Castle Rock

Stage I fire restriction has been enacted. People found to be in violation of the fire restrictions are subject to punishment of a $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail or both.

Boulder County

Stage I fire restrictions went into effect Friday morning for all Boulder County. They are in place until Oct. 1, 2017, or rescinded, whichever is first.

Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff has implemented temporary Stage I fire restrictions. The restrictions apply to the areas west of Highway 93, west of C-470, and south and west of the intersection of CO 121 (Wadsworth) and C-470 to the Platte River.

La Plata County

Stage I restrictions affect unincorporated private land and state land areas in La Plata County. A violation of the fire restrictions constitutes a class two petty offense punishable by a fine of up to $300 for each violation.

Garfield County

Stage I fire restrictions began in Garfield County for unincorporated private lands and Bureau of Land Management-administered lands.

Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

Mesa County

Stage 1 fire restrictions have been enacted. Causing or allowing a fire during fire restrictions can be a class six felony and can be punishable by fines up to $100,000 and/or imprisonment up to 18 months.

Other possible charges include fourth degree arson and intentionally setting a wildfire.

Stage one fire restrictions prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using

a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills.

Exemption: Building, maintaining, attending or using a

fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates

within developed recreation sites and the use of

portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum,

pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed

(sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester

type screen is permitted.