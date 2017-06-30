Celebrating the 4th of July in Breckenridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Independence Day, Breckenridge kicks off the party with a 10K trail run, followed by the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race and the Main Street parade. Family activities, live music, a performance by the National Repertory Orchestra and an extraordinary fireworks display close out the night. Don't miss Breckenridge Creative Arts’ Street Arts Festival, which celebrates street, pavement and graffiti arts with outdoor murals, installations, workshops and pop-up art.

Parade Info:

Viper Show and Shine- 12-3pm - The Viper Car Show and Shine on Main Street following the parade.

Drum Circle- 12:30pm-2:30pm - Try out your skills at drumming. Join in on the circle to test out your musical talents. Fun for the whole family.

Kids’ Water Activities –1:00-3:00pm - Kids’ can join the Red, White & Blue Fire Dept. in an old time water fight on Main Street. Free for kids to participate. A hit every year.

Free Pony Ride- 1:00-3:00pm - Main Street in front of Blue River Plaza compliments of Farview horse rescue.

Street Arts Festival (July 2-4) - A celebration of street, pavement and graffiti arts that will feature a weekend of 3D murals, chalk drawings, live music and hands-on workshops at the Breckenridge Arts District campus. Presented by Breckenridge Creative Arts.

Free Concert by Funkiphino - 2:00 p.m. - 4:00pm concert at the River Walk Center

Colorado’s Funk Sensation. Pronounced “Funk-If-I-Know”. The band is THE most requested group in the region. Each member is hand picked for musicianship and professionalism. Funkiphino is the 12-piece funk sensation! Funking it up all over for more than a decade!