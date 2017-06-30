Boat gets stranded on I-25

CASTLE ROCK — The Colorado State Patrol of Castle Rock tweeted an unusual sight Friday afternoon – a boat, stranded on Interstate 25.

A lighthearted tweet accompanied pictures of the boat, reading: “Just when you thought I-25 couldn’t get any worse going south through CRock on a Friday. Boating is illegal on the interstate.”

Police haven’t released information regarding the owner of the boat or how the boat ended up sliding into the middle of the highway but it’s safe to take the word of the CSP and assume that traffic will be delayed.