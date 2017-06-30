× Aspen cancels 4th of July Fireworks show

ASPEN, Colo. – Aspen officials have announced it has decided to cancel the fireworks display on July 4th.

Fire officials made the decision after a long week of hot and dry weather.

Fire districts and the Pitkin County Sheriff looked at the vegetation concerns in the area and ultimately decided it would be safest for neighboring residents and areas to cancel the firework show.

Aspen Fire says the other events and activities previously planned for the 4th of July will still go on as planned.