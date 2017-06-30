1 dead, 5 wounded in NYC hospital shooting; suspect dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.

The shooter is dead inside the hospital, an NYPD spokesman said.

Police identified the suspected shooter as Henry Bello. A doctor by that name appears on the hospital’s list of employed family medicine physicians as of Friday afternoon.

Bello has three previous arrests on his record, according to PIX11 sources.

PICTURED: Doctor Henry Bello, 45 years old who shot multiple people in the Bronx hospital pic.twitter.com/gWY04CJbTy — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) June 30, 2017

Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD.

Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police..

Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

#BREAKING: 4-6 people shot in #BronxLebanonHospital. Suspect is believed to be doctor wearing blue shirt/lab coat. — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) June 30, 2017

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

