2 Greeley men indicted on numerous human trafficking, sexual assault charges

GREELEY, Colo. — Two longtime Greeley used car dealers have been indicted on several charges, including alleged human trafficking, sexual assault, stalking and domestic violence, after a six-month investigation, the Greeley Police Department said Friday.

Noman Boroumand, 45, and Fares Al Rashed, 38, were arrested this week after the indictments were handed down from a Weld County grand jury.

Boroumand owned 1st Choice Motors in Greeley that was shut down by the state earlier this year. Al Rashed owns Alrashed Auto Sales in downtown Greeley.

Boroumand was arrested Thursday night and Al Rashed was taken into custody on Friday morning, both without incident, and booked into the Weld County Jail.

In December, detectives began an investigation into human trafficking, sexual assault, domestic violence and other associated crimes, police said.

Several victims and witnesses were located and interviewed with assistance from the FBI.

A redacted indictment doesn’t make it clear if the there is more than one victim. But it showed several incidents of rape and stalking involving one or both men dating back to 2014.

Boroumand’s charges involve the repeated rape of a person assistant, according to the document.

The indictment said Boroumand not only raped the woman, but forced her to have sex with Al Rashed by physically holding her down. Both men raped her several times, according to the document.

An incident detailed in the indictment said a victim tried to cut ties with Boroumand, who told her mother he had a heart attack to get into her home.

When the woman opened the garage door, Boroumand and Al Rashed were there and they raped the victim, according to the document.

It also said Boroumand threatened to kill the victim in his basement, put her body in one of his vehicles and have it demolished.

The victim said she saw Boroumand following and watching her several times, according to the indictment.

Boroumand has been charged with one count human trafficking for sexual servitude; two counts of criminal attempt to commit human trafficking for sexual servitude; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; four counts of sexual assault; one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely anabolic steroids; three counts of third-degree assault, seven counts of stalking; two counts of retaliation against a witness or victim; four counts of sexual assault; one count of witness tampering; one count of child abuse; and domestic violence enhancement.

Al Rashed has been charged with one count of human trafficking for sexual servitude; two counts of criminal attempt to commit human trafficking for sexual servitude; and four counts of sexual assault.

Police believe there might be more investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 970-350-9682, 970-350-9692 or 970-351-5352.

Police added more charges are anticipated and the case remains under investigation.