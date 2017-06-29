× Where to see 4th of July fireworks in Colorado

Celebrate Independence Day with a bang at free fireworks displays in cities across Colorado.

Saturday, July 1

Glendale: Glendale’s fireworks show is one of the largest and longest-running events in the area, the city website states. The annual Independence Celebration will be held from 5-10 p.m. at Four Mile Historic Park. Admission is free. The celebration includes live music, old-fashioned games, historic demonstrations, and horse-drawn wagon rides, food trucks and a beer garden. Fireworks are expected to start between 9-9:30 p.m. (Check here for street closures.)

Monday, July 3

Denver: Denver’s “Independence Eve 2017” celebration will take place in Civic Center Park beginning at 8 p.m. Admission is free. It includes a concert featuring Taylor Rae, Soul X and the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard. (Check here for tips, rules, parking information and transportation suggestions.)

Erie: The “July 3rd Extravaganza” takes place at the Colorado National Golf Club. The event includes free music, community vendors and food, bungee trampolines, mechanical bull, bounce houses, climbing walls, clowns, games and face painting. View more information here.

Littleton: The “Red, White & You” celebration takes place at Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Ave., from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free. There will be free entertainment, a variety of food concessions, a beer and wine garden, community exhibitor booths and bounce houses for kids (tickets required.) The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. (Check here for rules and parking information.)

Tuesday, July 4

Arvada: Arvada’s Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Lutz Ballfield and Stenger Sports Complex from 4-10 p.m. KOOL105 will provide free entertainment and there will also be face painters, bounce houses, sensory games, human hamster balls, and community vendors. (Check here for rules, parking information and street closures.)

Aurora: The “4th of July Spectacular” is will take place from 6-10 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. “The Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn will feature live music, delicious food and a fireworks display revered as one of the best in Colorado,” the city website states. (Check here for tips, rules, and transportation suggestions.)

Aspen: The “Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration” is an all-day event that includes a parade, carnival activities for kids, free concerts and more at various locations. See the full schedule of events here. The “Fireworks Extravaganza” over Aspen Mountain begins at 9:15 p.m.

Boulder: “Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast” will be held at Folsom Field on the University of Colorado-Boulder campus. Admission is free. Gates open at 8 p.m., entertainment begins at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks show begins at 9:40 p.m. A free shuttle is available from the 29th Street Mall.

Broomfield: The “Great American Picnic” will take place at Broomfield County Commons Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concert, a bike parade, concessions and food vendors, as well as pony rides and bounce houses. The fireworks display will begin at about 9:30 p.m. There is a shuttle available from Legacy High School. (More information is available here.)

Buena Vista: The city’s celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and continues with Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s a Patriotic Parade at 10 a.m., kids games, a free concert at 2:30 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at the Rodeo Grounds on CR 321.

Canon City: The celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Veterans Park. The event includes a free concert, a beer garden, free carriage rides around the park for the family, vendors and foot. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Click here for more.

Castle Rock: The fireworks should be visible from most places in the Town because they are being set off from the Santa Fe Quarry butte above Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course, They are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and last about 15 minutes. Click here for suggested viewing locations.

Colorado Springs: The 4th of July Celebration at Memorial Park features a performance by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic orchestra, activities, food vendors and more. The fireworks are scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m.

Commerce City: The largest public fireworks show in Colorado is at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Commerce City’s free 4thFest celebration kicks off outside the stadium at 5 p.m. with an obstacle course, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull, food vendors, live music and more. The Colorado Rapids take on the Seattle Sounders at 7 p.m. (tickets at www.coloradorapids.com) while free festivities continue outside the stadium.

Cripple Creek: The celebration starts at 12 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Viewing locations with music will be at the City Park and in the Brass Ass Parking lot. There will also be food vendors and a beer garden. More: visitcripplecreek.com

Denver – Coors Field: The fireworks display starts after the Colorado Rockies game against the Cincinnati Reds The game starts at 6:10 p.m. Check here for tickets.

Denver – Elitch Gardens: The park is open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

Denver – Sports Authority Field at Mile High: The Mile High Fourth of July fireworks display is launched from inside the stadium bowl. Tickets for the Denver Outlaws game against the Atlanta Blaze start at $20. The event includes a live performance by the Colorado Symphony and Thunderstorm, the official parachute team of the Denver Broncos. The pyrotechnics are paired with a music video tribute on the stadium’s massive 220-foot-long by 40-foot-high ThunderVision screen. Tickets can be purchased online at www.DenverOutlaws.com.

Estes Park: Start the day with a pancake breakfast, then head over to Stanley Park for a car show, live music, mini golf, paddle boating, and more. The fireworks are launched over Lake Estes and will begin at 9:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Firestone: The day starts early with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., a 5K at 8 a.m. and a parade through town that starts at 10 a.m. The celebration at Miners Park starts at 10:30 a.m. Free activities will include a climbing wall, bungee trampoline, inflatable jumps, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, mini golf, horseshoes, games and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk. More: ci.firestone.co.us

Fort Collins: Independence Day in Fort Collins will include a morning parade, a picnic, a golf tournament, evening musical performances at City Park, and a fireworks display over Sheldon Lake at City Park. Fireworks will begin at 9:35 p.m. (Click here for the parade route, the event schedule, parking and shuttle information.)

Frisco: Frisco’s “Fabulous 4th of July” includes a pancake breakfast, a kids’ bike decorating contest and a free fishing derby. Fireworks over Dillon Reservoir will begin at about 9 p.m. The best viewing is from the area around the Frisco Bay Marina with a simulcast of patriotic music on 93.9 FM on www.krystal93.com. (More: townoffrisco.com)

Golden: The community celebration takes place at Lions Park on 10th Street. Activities start at 11 a.m. and include free rides for the kids, face painting, live music and food. The fireworks start just after dusk. More: visitgolden.com/4th-of-july/

Granby: The “4th of July Parade & Party in the Park” takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Granby and includes a dunk tank, free photo booth, music, kids games, BBQ and more. Fireworks start at dusk.

Green Valley Ranch: The “Fireworks Spectacular” is launched from the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club. Live music starts a little after 6 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m. There is no parking at the golf club. Check here for shuttle information and rules.

Kremmling: The “Fire Up the Cliffs” Independence Day celebration begins at 5 p.m. in the Town Square with a BBQ dinner, home-baked pies, live music and games for kids. There is a fireworks display off the cliffs once it gets dark.

Lafayette: The celebration takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Waneka Lake Park. There will be food trucks, a beer and wine garden, bounce houses and more. Fireworks begin at dusk. (Click here for more information.)

Littleton: The annual “4th of July Family Festival & Fireworks” takes place from at 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cornerstone Park and Belleview Park with field games and family-friendly activities all afternoon.

Longmont: The free 4th of July Fireworks Display takes place at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. (Click here for suggested viewing areas and parking information.)

Louisville: The celebration at the Coal Creek Golf Course Clubhouse includes patriotic music, bounce houses, games, food trucks, face painting and henna tattoos. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. (For rules, parking and shuttle information, click here.)

Loveland: The free celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at North Lake Park. Attendees can see a car show, visit booths and listen to the Loveland Concert Band perform before the Firework Show over Lake Loveland at 9:17 p.m. Click here for more information.

Lyons: The Lyons 4th of July Parade and Fireworks takes place at Veterans Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Northglenn: The celebration at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park Events kicks off with a pancake breakfast, and includes a 4-mile run, a “Pedals and Paws Patriot Parade,” a bake sale, car show and more. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. (The schedule of events, parking information and FAQs are available here.)

Parker: The “Stars and Stripes Celebration” at Salisbury Park starts at 6 p.m. Parking is $5 and is cash-only. The event includes bounce houses, slides, games, balloon twisting, a climbing wall, and a more. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 and last about 30 minutes.

Pueblo: The Rollin’ in the Riverwalk” event will feature a performance by the Pueblo Symphony. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Pueblo West: The day begins with the annual “July Wet & Dry Parade,” which is billed as the largest wet parade and water fight west of the Mississippi. Head to Civic Center Park for various food truck vendors in the afternoon, and at sundown, the Pueblo West Fire Department puts on a fireworks show that can be seen from almost everywhere in town.

Salida: Events and activities in Salida include concerts, circus performers, a parade, a beer garden, a game tent and food vendors. (Click here for event times and locations.)

Thornton: The “Red, White & Boom Bash” starts at Carpenter Park Fields at 4 p.m. It includes beer gardens, food vendors and live performances. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. “This is no simple firework show as it includes parachute jumpers,” city officials said. ​(Check here for rules and parking information.)

Vail: “Vail America Days” includes a parade that takes place at Golden Peak and fireworks at dusk. (More: vail.com/summer/events/america-days)

Westminster: The celebration at Westminster City Park includes a fishing derby from 8-11 a.m. and an activity zone with food vendors from 4-9 p.m. The firework show will begin at 9:15 p.m. ​(Check here for rules and parking information.)

Winter Park: The “Red, White, and Bluegrass” festival takes place at Highway Park starting at 6 p.m. This event includes bounce houses, face-painting, a beer garden and food vendors. The firework show will begin at 9 p.m. (Check here for rules and parking information.)

Woodland Park: The “Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration” takes place at Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event includes a fishing derby, fire engine rides, vendors, food, and family-friendly games. Fireworks can be viewed from anywhere within the City starting approximately 9:15 p.m. (Click here to see the event flier.)