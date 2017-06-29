Water World ranked among best water parks in the nation

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Summer fun for the kids often means water wings and suntans and hanging out poolside can mean a break for parents, as well.

With Denver consistently shattering heatwave records, finding fun ways to cool off has become a necessity. Fortunately, Colorado swimmers can find relief at one of the nation’s best water parks, according to TripAdvisor.

Water World in Federal Heights made a splash at number ten on the list of the “Top 10 water parks in the US.”

An algorithm was used to determine the placement of each attraction, factoring in quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks and water parks worldwide.

The data was gathered over the course of a year. Another list ranked the best water park attractions across the globe.

Water World has been reviewed over 300 times with the large majority of reviews categorized as “excellent.”

Water World is one of the country’s biggest family water parks. The sprawling amusement park spans 64 acres and has nearly 50 attractions.

The park recently held the world’s largest swim lesson earlier this month, with tens of thousands of swimmers turning out to brush up on water safety.

Listed below are the top 10 water parks in the U.S.:

1. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – Orlando, Florida

2. Aquatica Orlando – Orlando, Florida

3. Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park – Orlando, Florida

4. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari – Santa Claus, Indiana

5. Water Country USA – Williamsburg, Virginia

6. Noah’s Ark Water Park – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

7. Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort – Erie, Pennsylvania

8. Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks – Wildwood, New Jersey

9. Waldameer Park & Water World – Erie, Pennsylvania

10. Water World – Federal Heights, Colorado