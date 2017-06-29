Trader Joe’s canned wine is back in stock ahead of July 4th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trader Joe's knows how to satisfy wine lovers in the summertime - make wine in a can.

After selling out rapidly after an April launch, the canned vino is back in stock on a limited basis, according to Business Insider.

Simpler Wines come in a sparkling white option and a rose and are marketed as great for a backyard BBQ or by the pool.

The four-pack of 187-ml cans (equal to one regular 750-ml bottle) are going for $3.99, but the store says prices do depend on the market and vary by state in some instances.

When explaining why Trader Joe's is canning its wine the company said: "Aluminum cans are lightweight, portable and cost less to ship, and they're easier to recycle than glass."

Canned wine sales hit $15 million in 2016. While that's less than one percent of the market, sales are expected to climb, according to Business Insider.