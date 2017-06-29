Tea Time with Wy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 4th of July weekend is the perfect time to hang out with family and friends, and one of the best spots to do that is at Wystone's Cafe. Wy Livingston, Founder of Wystone's World Teas, joined us to tell us more.

Just in time for the 4th of July, Wystone's is offering a buy one, get one crepe deal at their Belmar location. Plus, if you mention that you saw them on Colorado's Best, you can get a free regular coffee or pot of tea. This offer is only good through July 5, so be sure to head over there this weekend.

Wystone's Northfield Event Center is located at 4880 Havana Street. You can call them at (303)371-8186. Wystone's Tea Cafe is in the heart of Belmar at 7150 West Alaska Drive. Visit them online at Wystones.com for more information.