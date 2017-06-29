Summer Travel Tips and Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the Federal Highway Administration, Americans drove 3.22 trillion miles on the nation's roads last year, setting a new record. You could help set a new record this year- now is the perfect time to plan that perfect road trip and explore America's great outdoors. Whether you're looking to keep it local, or explore far off destinations, travel expert Michelle Jerson joined us with hot destinations, helpful tips, and great deals to take advantage of this Summer.