According to the Federal Highway Administration, Americans drove 3.22 trillion miles on the nation's roads last year, setting a new record. You could help set a new record this year- now is the perfect time to plan that perfect road trip and explore America's great outdoors. Whether you're looking to keep it local, or explore far off destinations, travel expert Michelle Jerson joined us with hot destinations, helpful tips, and great deals to take advantage of this Summer.
Summer Travel Tips and Deals
-
Spring and Summer Travel Trends
-
Colorado Memorial Day Weekend getaway guide
-
Travel-Friendly Booster Seat
-
New online interactive map shows every kind of trail in Colorado
-
The Sharp Mommy Shows Off Great Travel Gear
-
-
Mount Evans Highway opens to summit
-
Copa Airlines coming to DIA, to fly nonstop to Panama 4 days a week
-
‘Wonder Woman’ has biggest opening ever for a female director
-
Great Denver Dating Destinations
-
Save 86% on a Las Vegas Getaway!
-
-
Summer of Fun: 50% OFF at Bella Rosa Golf Course
-
Book a Stress Free and Budget Friendly Vacation
-
Weight Watchers “Meals On The Go”