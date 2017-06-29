Summer Grilling: Shrimp Summer Salad

Chef Michael Wurm, from Growler USA, shows us how to make a Shrimp Summer Salad at home.
Fresh kale mix, Tangerine Express grilled shrimp, tangerine slices, candied walnuts and Parmesan cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
Shrimp marinade:
1Tbs. Paprika
¼ Cup Olive oil
2 Cups Stone Tangerine Express IPA
1 tsp Kosher salt
½Tbs. Italian seasoning
½ tbs. Onion powder
1 tsp. Black pepper
¼ Cup Fresh garlic, minced
16 each Medium sized shrimp, peeled, raw
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
- Cover bowl and place in refrigerator. Allow to marinate for at least two hours.
- Place shrimp on the grill. Allow each side to cook for three minutes, for a total of six minutes (or until cooked through). Set aside and build salad.
Shrimp Salad Assembly:
3 Cups Fresh kale
5 Cups Organic spring mix
½ Cup Mandarin oranges
¼ Cup Candied walnuts
¼ Cup Parmesan-Romano cheese, shaved
1 Cup Balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Place kale and spring mix into chilled salad bowl.
- Top greens with tangerine slices, walnuts, and grilled shrimp.
- Garnish with Parmesan-Romano cheese and dressing to taste.
- Top each salad with 4 grilled shrimp each.