Summer Grilling: Shrimp Summer Salad

Posted 7:04 am, June 29, 2017

Chef Michael Wurm, from Growler USA, shows us how to make a Shrimp Summer Salad at home.

Shrimp Summer Salad from Growler USA

Fresh kale mix, Tangerine Express grilled shrimp, tangerine slices, candied walnuts and Parmesan cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

Shrimp marinade:

1Tbs. Paprika

¼ Cup Olive oil

2 Cups Stone Tangerine Express IPA

1 tsp Kosher salt

½Tbs. Italian seasoning

½ tbs. Onion powder

1 tsp. Black pepper

¼ Cup Fresh garlic, minced

16 each Medium sized shrimp, peeled, raw

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
  2. Cover bowl and place in refrigerator. Allow to marinate for at least two hours.
  3. Place shrimp on the grill. Allow each side to cook for three minutes, for a total of six minutes (or until cooked through). Set aside and build salad.

Shrimp Salad Assembly:

3 Cups Fresh kale

5 Cups Organic spring mix

½ Cup Mandarin oranges

¼ Cup Candied walnuts

¼ Cup Parmesan-Romano cheese, shaved

1 Cup Balsamic vinaigrette dressing

  1. Place kale and spring mix into chilled salad bowl.
  2. Top greens with tangerine slices, walnuts, and grilled shrimp.
  3. Garnish with Parmesan-Romano cheese and dressing to taste.
  4. Top each salad with 4 grilled shrimp each.