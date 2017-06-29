Semitruck fire snarls traffic on Interstate 70 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A semitruck fire snarled traffic on Interstate 70 near Georgetown on Thursday.
The fire started about 11 a.m., closing the eastbound lanes at mile marker 228 and producing a large plume of smoke that was visible for several miles.
Crews put out the fire and were working to clear the charred remains of the truck, reopening one lane about 11:45 a.m.
Traffic backed up in both directions for several miles because of the fire.
It’s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
39.716839 -105.696522