Semitruck fire snarls traffic on Interstate 70 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A semitruck fire snarled traffic on Interstate 70 near Georgetown on Thursday.

The fire started about 11 a.m., closing the eastbound lanes at mile marker 228 and producing a large plume of smoke that was visible for several miles.

Traffic Advisory

Truck Fire

I70 @ G'Town@CSP_Golden on scene assisting

Expect delays pic.twitter.com/ROpSW0UahF — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) June 29, 2017

Crews put out the fire and were working to clear the charred remains of the truck, reopening one lane about 11:45 a.m.

Traffic backed up in both directions for several miles because of the fire.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.