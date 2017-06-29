Parker police release photos of suspects in credit card thefts

Investigators are asking the public to help them identify two men who used credit cards stolen out of a car in Parker to make purchases at locations along the Front Range and in Pueblo.

The suspects and their vehicle were caught on surveillance video at a Walmart in Monument on three separate days — May 1, May 17 and May 25.

The suspects drive a blue or silver older model truck with a truck bed topper that extends past the bed of the truck, investigators stated. In the May 25 incident, the truck did not have the topper.

If you have any information about the identity of these two individuals or any information about these cases, please contact Parker Police Detective Hier at 303.805.6569 or dhier@parkeronline.org.