No obvious impact yet of travel ban and other security measures at DIA

DENVER -- President Trump's revised executive order on who can travel to the U.S. took effect Thursday evening.

This, after the Supreme Court ruled anyone seeking to enter the country from six Muslim-majority countries must show a bona fide relationship with either an entity or a person here.

If a person traveling from Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iran or Syria can't show that relationship, they'll be banned for 90 days--120 days for refugees.

And that’s not the only security-related change happening at our nation's airports, including Denver International Airport.

The impact at DIA is unclear right now.

But the Department of Homeland Security says it expects business as usual, with no disruptions.

And so far, that is the case, the temporary ban is not creating the backlash of the first one issued as an executive order earlier this year.

That’s when they came by the hundreds to DIA to protest in January, when President Trump banned immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

That number is now six countries after the government removed Iraq from the list.

There was no protest at the airport Thursday.

Immigration lawyers say that could be because the impact is unknown right now--and the last time, airports implemented the ban immediately. This time they’ve had 72 hours.

Trump has said the whole point of the ban is to keep America safe.

Safety is what’s pushing new security measures for all commercial airline flights coming into the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security announced enhanced screening of electronic devices, more thorough passenger vetting, and better use of explosive detection canines.

“It is time to raise the global baseline of aviation security. We cannot play international whack-a-mole with each new threat. Instead, we must put in new measures across the board to keep the traveling public safe and make it harder for terrorists to succeed,” DHS Secretary John Kelly said.

DIA is also doing its part to improve safety with a terminal renovation it calls the Great Hall Project.

“We are addressing vulnerability in the terminal. If you have been in here, our current checkpoints are on level five, a very open centralized area. As we have seen around the world, airports have become targets,” DIA spokesman Heath Montgomery said.

The $1.3 billion project moves security checkpoints from the fifth to the sixth level--checkpoints the airport says are so innovative they will move the tens of millions of passengers at DIA up to 70 percent faster.

“We understand we have responsibility to protect our passengers. This project is an important step in doing that in Denver,” Montgomery said.

The major airlines at DIA have come out against the renovation, saying it’s too expensive, and they question the security plans.

They’ve asked the city for a four-month delay to the project.

One more quick note: The U.S. Supreme Court takes up the President’s travel ban in October.