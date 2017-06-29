× Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Larimer County

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Larimer County is reporting the first positive sample of mosquitoes with West Nile virus in the county and in Colorado this year.

The infected mosquitoes were trapped last week in Berthoud. The county health department says more infected mosquitoes will likely be found in Larimer County in the coming weeks because hot weather speeds up mosquito and virus reproduction.

Locally, West Nile Virus is transmitted most frequently during July and August. Symptoms range from none at all to severe illness. About 25% of people infected will develop West Nile fever. The Larimer County Health Department is working with cities to monitor and assess the risk to residents.