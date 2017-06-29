× Man found dead at Big Bunny motel in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man’s body was found in a room at the Big Bunny motel in Lakewood Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call around 10:00 a.m. reporting a dead man at 6218 W. Colfax Ave.

The dead man had a gunshot wound when he was found but it’s unclear whether the incident was a homicide or suicide.

Investigators will handle the case as a homicide until evidence takes that possibility off the table.

An autopsy has not yet been performed and officials anticipate it will clear up the cause and manner of death.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not yet made a positive identification of the body and authorities have only said the victim was a white male.

The Lakewood Police Department is asking anyone who feels they may have any information to please call 303-987-7111.