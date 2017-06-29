Keep Your Drinks Cold in the Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're outside grilling, you want your drinks to stay cold, even when the sun is beating down on them. The Keepzit Kooler Can and Beer Cooler will do the trick. They have not one, but two foam insulating layers that lock in the chill so that your drinks stay cooler longer. The hard outer shell is made of ABS plastic that's strong but light. The no-tip bottom base keeps your drinks stable, and the vacuum-breaking opening allows you to pop your can or bottle out instantly. It resists sweating so you won't have to worry about finding a coaster to set it on to avoid stains. The Koolers are designed to fit 12 and 16 ounce cans and bottles. And you can get them with fun designs, including a few to show your American pride. They're only $10.95 at KeepzItKooler.com.