Keep Pests Out of Your Drinks During Summer BBQs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing more annoying than bees buzzing around your lemonade, or fruit flies landing in your glass of wine. You can keep your kid's cups or your glass covered with Drink Tops. They have a tap and seal design, and help keep your drinks at the right temperature. The Wine Drink Tops have a mesh screen surrounded by food-grade silicon that allows the wine to breathe while keeping out pests. They're sold as singles and four packs, and are available at CoverWare.com.