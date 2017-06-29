John Fielder’s Top 5 Tips for Outdoor Photographers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Fielder shows us how to take the perfect picture. Find out how you can attend some of his workshops.

Magic Hours : Photograph the “magic hours,” one hour after sunrise and one hour before sunset. The color of light is yellow, orange, even red and this “warms” the landscape to increase color saturation. Shadows are broad and this adds “depth” to your scene.

Where to Put the Horizon : In general, do not design the horizon (skyline) in the middle of your scene. Use the “rule of thirds” by either composing 1/3 sky above 2/3 landscape, or vice versa. By doing this you tell the viewer what is the most visually important part of the scene.

Dominant Subjects : Do not put single conspicuous things, like grandmother or a lone tree, in the middle of your horizontal scene. As with horizons, compose asymmetrically by putting subjects towards the left or right, or top or bottom. Think “rule of thirds.” By doing this, you create “artistic tension,” which draws the viewer’s eye from one place to another in your photograph.

Create Depth in Your Scene : In addition to shadows, there are two other ways to make a 3-dimensional photograph and create artistic tension. “Lead-in” lines draw the viewer’s eye from the foreground into the background. Think roads, trails, creeks, and railroad tracks. Or get very close to your subject matter in order to make it look larger than it really is in relation to what’s in the background. This is called “extreme depth of field.”

Bells, Buttons, and Whistles : Do not be overwhelmed by all of the buttons on the outside of your camera, nor by all of the Menu items. Focus on the basics: